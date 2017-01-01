About

Broadcasting from the Paramount Studios in the Cayman Islands, SPIN 94.9 FM is in touch with the entire spectrum of the Cayman population. Whether you hail from Cayman’s shores, North America, Europe or the Latin community, Spin 94.9 FM is here for you.

Our Music has international appeal; from Top 40 to dance, hip hop to remixes rock , EDM, house music and Latin influence.

Spin 94.9 FM is ready to deliver your message in the direct and unique fashion that you need on a variety of platforms. We are continuously connecting with our audience, utilizing traditional commercial advertising, along with the latest marketing paradigms; like contesting, interviews, On-Air mentions, targeted promoted music request and most especially Social Media promotion and marketing with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and more. SPIN can ‘connect’ with your customers (our listeners) on an assortment of stages.

Spin 94.9 FM, is Cayman’s #1 Hit and Dance music station!